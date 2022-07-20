Sky Cams
Bryan Co. voters to decide on changing Sunday alcohol sale time

5 Things to Do with Mom on Mother’s Day
(tcw-wvue)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’ve ever wanted to enjoy a mimosa on a Sunday morning in Bryan County, you might soon be able to.

A measure on the ballot this November would move up the time businesses can start selling alcohol on Sunday by an hour and a half.

If Bryan County voters pass a measure on the ballot, that would mean that businesses would be able to begin selling alcohol at 11:00 a.m. on Sundays instead of 12:30 p.m. like they do now.

“State law had been changed and would allow those alcohol sales to be done earlier, specifically at 11 a.m., so we decided to present it to the voters for a referendum in the November election,” Bryan County Development Director Audra Miller said.

The change would only apply to businesses in the unincorporated areas of Bryan County.  Butch Broome, owner of Fish Tales, said the measure would help businesses like his compete with those in cities like Richmond Hill, which have already adopted state law.

“Just about every municipality in the area, you know, Chatham County, Effingham County, they all do it. And it’s just time for Bryan County to get with the times and do it,” Broome said.

And if they do it, Broome believes there will be other benefits, as well. He says it would eliminate the hassle of explaining to customers why they can’t order a drink, and that it might even bring new businesses to the county.

“The community is growing. We need more restaurants. And that’s one thing that I think prevents restaurants from coming here, is the alcohol laws,” Broome said.

If the voters pass the measure, the law wouldn’t change immediately. The county would still have to.

“Pass an ordinance then to actually incorporate it into our ordinance, so depending on when we would do that, it would be anywhere from 30 to 60 days,” Miller said.

The measure would only apply to restaurants and bars. Packaged alcohol sales still wouldn’t be able to begin until 12:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

