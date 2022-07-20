Sky Cams
Chili Pepper 5K happening Saturday in Richmond Hill

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s time to turn up the heat for a run this weekend to help fight homelessness in the Coastal Empire.

The 10th annual Red Hot Chili Pepper 5k steps off Saturday morning in Richmond Hill.

Tara Baraniak with Georgia Game Changers Running Company and Katrina Bostick from Family Promise of the Coastal Empire joined WTOC on Morning Break to talk about it.

Sign up for the 5K here and use code WTOC for $5 off.

