Coastal Electric brings high speed internet access to rural areas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal Electric Cooperative and Darien Telephone have teamed up to bring high speed internet access to underserved areas of Georgia. WTOC first told you about the partnership in March.

To help with access to broadband in rural areas, Coastal Electric has helped install about 83 miles of fiber so far.

That’s an increase from about 29 miles installed as of this past March.

These workers have been splicing fibers together for months that will eventually connect miles and miles of cables.

The partnership between the two companies allows internet to be brought to homes in a similar way to how they get their electricity.

To date, about 260 customers in Liberty County are now able to sign up for Coastal Fiber. The company has the goal of expanding that to 2,000 over the next year.

They’ve faced some delays due to supply chain issues.

Vice President of Communications Mark Bolton says the process of expanding internet access into rural Georgia is similar to providing electricity to those areas many decades ago.

“This is very reminiscent of that same experience. If you lived at the end of the road in Colonel’s Island or Riceboro, you either didn’t have internet service at all, or it’s something slightly better than dial up,” Mark Bolton, Coastal Electric Cooperative said.

Liberty County has been a first priority for this project, but coverage will expand to Bryan and Long Counties in the future.

If you’re interested in learning if your home qualifies, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.