Coastal Empire represented during UGA’s turn at SEC Media Days

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Day 3 of SEC Media Days featured the defending National Champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Coastal Empire was well-represented.

Linebacker Nolan Smith, a Savannah native, and Pierce County alum quarterback Stetson Bennett were two of the players selected to represent the University of Georgia ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Georgia returns a defense that has lost eight starters, but Bennett said don’t expect a drop off.

“That defense, Coach Smart does such a good job to reload every year. You know, we take pride going against those guys, because we know those guys are just as good, if not better than everybody else we’re going to play, so yeah I’m so excited to see what those guys do this year,” Bennett said.

Smith said they celebrated the championship, but now they’re focused on 2022.

“Connect with your brother and be humble. Don’t have no egos, and that’s another thing, the past is your ego. We can’t do anything about last year, we’ve got to move forward,” Smith said.

Head Coach Kirby Smart put the SEC on notice during his time at the podium, sending a clear message that Georgia is out to do it again.

“People ask the question, how does it feel to be hunted? We will not be hunted at the University of Georgia. I can promise you that. The hunting we do will be from us going the other direction. We’re not going to sit back and be passive about,” Smart said.

Redshirt sophomore offensive linesman Sedrick Van Pran was also on hand to represent UGA and said this team is very competitive with each other, going for every rep, which he says is making them better and better each day.

SEC Media Days wrap up on Thursday.

The Dawgs will be back here in Atlanta on Sept. 3 to open their season against the Oregon Ducks in the Chick-fil- A Kickoff Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.