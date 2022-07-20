Sky Cams
Crash in Beaufort County injuries 11 people including 7 children(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - According to the Burton Fire District, a crash happened on Tuesday afternoon on Trask Parkway by Roseida Road.

Burton Fire said when crews arrived to the scene, they found an accident involving two cars, a passenger vehicle and a van, that had multiple people inside including children.

One person in the passenger vehicle was trapped and freed by fire crews by pushing the van away from the door.

Beaufort County EMS also responded to the crash.

In total, two fire trucks and three ambulances respond to help 11 people including seven children who were not properly restrained.

The children ranged in age from 10 to three years old.

Burton Fire said all injures are non-life threatening.

