Deputies searching for Beaufort man wanted for attempted murder

Arrest warrants have been issued for Raul Francisco Doporto, 20, for attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for attempted murder.

Deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim at a gas station in the Grays Hill area on Saturday.

At the scene, they found a victim who was later taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Deputies also located two subjects believed to have been involved in the shooting, 25-year-old Vincent Leroy Williams and 23-year-old Shiron Joseph Brown,” the sheriff’s office said. “Both subjects were detained and later arrested for attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace.”

Investigators say they learned there is a third suspect connected to the shooting, a 20-year-old from Beaufort, Raul Francisco Doporto.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Doporto for attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Doporto is encouraged to contact MSgt. Adam Draisen at 843-255-3404 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

