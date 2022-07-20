HAPPENING TODAY: Alex Murdaugh bond hearing for murder charges in killing of wife & son

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Wednesday Alex Murdaugh, the former South Carolina attorney, will be in court for charges of murder in the killing of his wife and son.

Alex Murdaugh’s bond hearing is set for 10 a.m. This hearing will be on the most recent indictments against him that include two counts of murder and two-gun related charges.

The indictment says Murdaugh shot and killed his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, with a rifle and shot and killed his son, Paul Murdaugh, with a shotgun in June of last year on the family’s property in Colleton County.

However, we still do not have any other details at this time and we likely won’t find out more of the evidence for a while, according to Michael Schiavone – a criminal defense lawyer in Savannah.

“You won’t see anyone from this point making any statements about the evidence in the case, where the press and the public will start finding out bits and pieces is if there is motions filed you will see information in the motion itself that may lay out facts about the case and then if there is motion hearings, the press would be able to cover that because that is open to the public and you might gain more insight into the strength of state’s case and the type of evidence,” Schiavone said.

Wednesday’s hearing is expected to be short. Remember that Murdaugh was already being held in Columbia on a $7 million bond for other charges.

Murdaugh has gone before a judge for several bond hearings already. A state grand jury has handed down 16 other indictments against him, totaling 81 charges.

Schiavone says this is such a unique case due to the prominent Murdaugh family being involved and the dozens of other charges against Alex Murdaugh. Schiavone says the prosecution in the other counties will likely not take any action on the other cases right now, as the charges of murder will now be front and center.

“The murder case would be tried first generally, very seldom do they get worked out but sometimes they do, if they get worked out with life with parole, those other charges would either get dismissed or they would offer a sentence that would run concurrent with the murder case if they were to plead out, so those cases kind of go to the way side in terms of priority until the murder case is solved,” Schiavone said.

WTOC will stream Wednesday’s bond hearing. You can watch it on our website or the WTOC Facebook.

You can view a complete timeline of the Murdaugh case below:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.