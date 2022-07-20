Head Start program looking for students & staff for new school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Head Start in Savannah and Effingham County are looking to fill their classrooms with both teachers and students before the new school year kicks off.

“We’re a well-kept secret and we want the door to be open. The secret is over, we are here to serve the community,” said Head Start & Early Head Start Assistant Director Barbara Deloach.

This secret however is far from new to town.

“Head Start is actually going into almost 58 years in Chatham County,” said Economic Opportunity Authority Executive Director Terry Tolbert.

As they gear up for the new school year, there’s still a few things they need to make it possible.

“We’re looking for staff, employees, team members, to put in applications,” said Head Start & Early Head Start Director Alycia Brown.

Right now, between Chatham and Effingham County there are about 40 openings they’d like to have filled.

“Staff members allow us to serve more children. When we have adequate staff, we can serve more children,” said Deloach.

Not only do they say you’ll get to be part of a great team, but there are some perks too, like Wellness Days and, “if somebody has a loan for college, if they work here, that loan can be applied for and forgiven,” says Tolbert.

While they search for staff, they’re also looking for, “children, we need more children,” Deloach says.

If you’re interested, “we are open right now for applications,” added Deloach.

Filling classrooms with teachers and students looking for a head start.

The new school year starts August 3.

For more information on how to apply to be a student or staff member click here.

