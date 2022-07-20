‘Here Comes the Rain Again’: Storms possible this afternoon🌧️

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our day starts out with many of us waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s.

Temperatures grow warmer on Wednesday with afternoon highs in the lower 90s, closer to average for the middle of July. Although it won’t be completely dry, we’ll see less coverage of rain today compared to what we saw yesterday.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 0.5′ 8:28AM I 7.4′ 2:48PM I 1.5′ 9:06PM

Even with lesser coverage, there will still be the opportunity for stronger storms with damaging wind and heavy rain. The main timeframe will be midafternoon into dinnertime, mainly west of I-95.

Marine forecast: Not a bad beach/boating day, just a bit breezy with a southwesterly wind of 10-15 miles per hour around. Waves will be around 2 to 3 feet. Isolated showers will be around in the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s. The UV index will be in the very high category, so don’t forget to apply and reapply sunscreen! Heat index values will be as high as 105 degrees.

Downpours will form along the sea breeze Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Scattered strong storms are also possible Friday afternoon into the evening, with the main threat being brief damaging wind.

Hot and humid weather extends into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s along with afternoon showers and storms forming along the sea breeze.

Tropical Update:

The tropics are quiet, with no development expected over the next five days.

