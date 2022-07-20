‘It doesn’t take long, 30 seconds at the most’: Savannah Police warn of leaving car doors unlocked

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s an all-too familiar warning about a problem that police and Savannah City leaders say could lead to an increase in gun violence.

According to Savannah Police data, the numbers of guns being stolen out of unlocked vehicles is steadily climbing in recent years.

“Every gun out there that’s unaccounted for represents an opportunity for our community to be victimized,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson highlighting yet again an ongoing and troubling trend in the community... people leaving their car doors unlocked, with guns inside.

“It doesn’t take long, 30 second at the most,” Corporal Joshua Flynn.

Northwest Precinct Neighborhood Resource Officer Corporal Joshua Flynn shared a video showing four people suspected of raiding unlocked cars in West Savannah, Woodville and Hudson Hill.

“No one’s immune. It can happen anywhere at any time, to anyone.”

Corporal Flynn says once the word gets out about a neighborhood where people aren’t as vigilant, that’s when they see an uptick in items, like guns, being stolen.

“The easier it is to get it, then that’s when the words going to spread, obviously. Folks are going to find out, well, in these areas folks don’t lock their cars. And these are the areas that are going to get targeted repeatedly for the same thing, same types of crimes.”

The number of guns stolen out of unlocked cars in Savannah is climbing and police say if people aren’t more careful, this years total is on track to surpassing last years of nearly 200 stolen guns.

“Folks take them, they can re-sell them, they can use them in other crimes. So that is an issue for us at the Savannah Police Department, definitely,” said Corporal Flynn.

One recent example of a stolen gun being used in a violent crime, was the exchange of gunfire between a 15 and 16 year old on the south end of Ellis Square.

Corporal Flynn says police are pressing their 9PM campaign, reminding people to lock their cars, homes and remove valuables from their vehicles.

