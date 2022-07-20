Sky Cams
Jamie Ertle’s WX Forecast Wednesday 07-20-2022

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the rest of the afternoon showers and storms will continue to develop. As for boundary interactions, the seabreeze has remained pinned along the coast for the majority of the day but could shift slightly inland, giving way to more showers for our islands. The main threat within these storms will be damaging wind gusts, although we are not expecting widespread severe weather.

Tonight: Most storms will dissipate by mid-evening. Overnight there may be some isolated showers and storms as the cold front moves farther south and we could have some lingering rain in Thursday morning.

The cold front will drop into the area Thursday night, then dissipate Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our inland counties in a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday. The main hazard will be the potential for damaging wind gusts within stronger thunderstorms. The severe threat will lessen as storms move toward the coast. There is also potential for torrential rainfall. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: A cold front will continue to slowly push toward the coast Friday which is then expected to dissipate at some point near the coast or just offshore. Another day of ample moisture and high temperatures in the low 90s. I’ve increased our rain chances to 60% with scattered thunderstorms.

High pressure is going to build in for the weekend; however an area of low pressure moving westward across the northern Caribbean Sunday could give us another unsettled day.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

