Job fair for restaurant positions to be held at Plant Riverside District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With restaurants, bars, performance venues and shops - Plant Riverside District has already delivered a variety of entertainment opportunities to Savannah.

It also provides a variety of employment opportunities.

Positions at all 15 of the restaurants located at the Savannah Riverfront Complex will be available at a job fair Thursday.

With information on those career opportunities is Plant Riverside Executive Chef Kyle Lipetzsky joined WTOC on Morning Break.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.