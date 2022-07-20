Job fair for restaurant positions to be held at Plant Riverside District
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With restaurants, bars, performance venues and shops - Plant Riverside District has already delivered a variety of entertainment opportunities to Savannah.
It also provides a variety of employment opportunities.
Positions at all 15 of the restaurants located at the Savannah Riverfront Complex will be available at a job fair Thursday.
With information on those career opportunities is Plant Riverside Executive Chef Kyle Lipetzsky joined WTOC on Morning Break.
