Job fair for restaurant positions to be held at Plant Riverside District

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With restaurants, bars, performance venues and shops - Plant Riverside District has already delivered a variety of entertainment opportunities to Savannah.

It also provides a variety of employment opportunities.

Positions at all 15 of the restaurants located at the Savannah Riverfront Complex will be available at a job fair Thursday.

With information on those career opportunities is Plant Riverside Executive Chef Kyle Lipetzsky joined WTOC on Morning Break.

Upcycle with a purpose: using plastic bags to make sleeping mats for the homeless
Chili Pepper 5K happening Saturday in Richmond Hill
Upcycle with a purpose: using plastic bags to make sleeping mats for the homeless
Job fair for restaurant positions to be held at Plant Riverside District
