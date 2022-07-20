Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $630 million

FILE PHOTO - If someone wins the $630 million prize Friday, it would be the fifth highest Mega...
FILE PHOTO - If someone wins the $630 million prize Friday, it would be the fifth highest Mega Millions jackpot of all time.(CNN, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The estimated jackpot for the next Mega Millions lottery drawing has grown to $630 million - the fifth-highest total ever if someone wins.

Friday’s drawing will be the 28th in this jackpot run. No one matched all the numbers from Tuesday - 2, 31, 32, 37 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 25 - Mega Millions said in a news release Wednesday.

The $630 million prize marks the fifth time in Mega Millions’ 20-year history that the winnings would exceed $600 million. And it would be the largest since $1.05 billion was won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021, Mega Millions stated.

The record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madalyn Coulter
2 veterans, former Nine Line employees identified in murder-suicide investigation
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states
Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states
Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
‘It’s such a shock’: Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
Hammerhead shark
‘The dorsal fin alone was as big as my leg’: Massive hammerhead shark tagged off Hilton Head coast

Latest News

A potential citizenship question on the 2020 census would have discouraged some from filling...
Secret memo links citizenship question to apportionment
Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in...
Showing war’s toll, Ukrainian first lady appeals for more arms
Russian forces struck Pokrovsk, a city in the Donetsk region, twice with ballistic missiles,...
Official: Russia expanding its war focus to southern Ukraine
hot car death
11-month-old child found dead in car parked at Florida hospice
Freddy Fernandez sits with his fiancé, Vanessa Cruz, and their 8-month-old daughter, Mariana...
Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families