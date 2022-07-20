New private school opens in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This school year, there’s a new private school option for parents in Liberty County.

Grace Point Christian Academy is Liberty County’s newest private school for Pre-K through 6th Grade. School officials tell me they have room for about 50 students this fall.

Grace Point’s teachers are getting their classrooms ready for their new groups of students this fall. The school is located in Fleming, and this will be its first year in operation.

“We felt like at this end of the county, it was something that was very much needed. We had a few in Hinesville, but nothing on this end of the county. So, we really felt like this was a need, and the time,” said administrator Melissa Blount.

The school will use Abeka curriculum, something Grace Point teachers say is frequently used in Christian schools and homeschooling across the country.

“We’re able to meet those needs in another way than they may get in another area of education. We’re able to compensate their needs, some may have a harder time, but we’re able to work with them in a different manner.”

Class size is capped at 10 students. Teachers and parents say the school aims to take a personalized approach to learning.

“Whenever we have this personalized, smaller size, these kids are able to feel like they are somebody and they can learn. Even if it is at a slower pace, or at a smaller dissection of taking what they have rooted,” said Cindy Boatright.

They have 15 students enrolled, and the enrollment period is open until August 1st.

“So, we don’t have a final count. I do give them until the August 1st date to be able to come on in. We’ve got several interviews coming in, we’ve been busy for quite some time.”

The first day of school is set for August 11th.

For more information on this upcoming school year, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.