UPDATE: Missing man has been located
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Dennis Gordon has been located.
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man that went missing Wednesday.
Dennis Gordon, 63, was last seen at 5 p.m. on Chippewa Drive.
He was last seen wearing a burgundy, or light gray shirt, and light gray jeans, police say.
Gordon suffers from dementia and weighs 180 pounds.
They ask if you have any information to call 911.
#SPDMissing Dennis Gordon, 63, was last seen at 5 pm on Chippewa Dr. He suffers from dementia, is 5’11”, 180 lbs, and was wearing a burgundy or light gray shirt and light gray wash jeans. If seen, call 911 pic.twitter.com/fD6x8aHGJw— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) July 20, 2022
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.