UPDATE: Missing man has been located

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Dennis Gordon has been located.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man that went missing Wednesday.

Dennis Gordon, 63, was last seen at 5 p.m. on Chippewa Drive.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy, or light gray shirt, and light gray jeans, police say.

Gordon suffers from dementia and weighs 180 pounds.

They ask if you have any information to call 911.

