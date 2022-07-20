Sky Cams
UPDATE: Missing man has been located

Dennis Gordon
Dennis Gordon(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Dennis Gordon has been located.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man that went missing Wednesday.

Dennis Gordon, 63, was last seen at 5 p.m. on Chippewa Drive.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy, or light gray shirt, and light gray jeans, police say.

Gordon suffers from dementia and weighs 180 pounds.

They ask if you have any information to call 911.

