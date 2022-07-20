Port Wentworth residents upset over extended roadwork project

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A road in Port Wentworth has been under construction for months and residents are upset.

They said the construction of Hendley Road forces them to add lots of time to trips as they take another way out of the neighborhood.

The land off Hendley Road in Port Wentworth was rezoned from commercial to industrial two years ago. Site plans for the warehouse complex were approved in May despite the planning commission tabling it and half of council members split.

Closing and re-doing Hendley Road is part of the project but residents feel developers aren’t following through on the six to eight week time frame for its completion.

“We were blindsided it wasn’t anything that anybody thought that they’d just entirely remove a road,” said Avril Roy-Smith who lives in the area.

Avril Roy-Smith lives down the road says the closure is an inconvenience and the added commute is costing her.

“Sitting in traffic, sometimes you’ll be stuck for an hour for what’s supposed to be a 20 to 30 minute drive at best.”

The road at this stage is just dirt and it’s going on eight weeks since it closed.

“We have a three hour rush hour,” said Kellie Powell, who also lives in the area.

This is the best way out for Kellie Powell.

“There’s no consideration. They gave us lots of traffic and lots of wait time but no compensation or reconciliation at all.”

Developers actually did offer neighbors next to the development $500 gas cards and farm businesses up to $11,000 for any losses. A big sign is up so people know the farms are still open.

Neither Powell or Roy-Smith’s neighborhoods were considered but they say they are inconvenienced just as much...

“They promised us it will be open before school starts but that’s just over 10 days away”

Safety is also a concern.

“In today’s society, when tempers are high, you never know the straw that breaks the camel’s back. You get really concerned as to whether or not you’re going to make it back alive.”

Developers did not return a request for comment or update on a timeline for construction.

Mayor Gary Norton says he wants residents to know he’s “truly sorry.” He says paving of the road should start next week pending weather, but there’s still no timeline for when they’ll join HWY 21 and Hendley Road together or when it will be ready for traffic.

He says a fire truck will also stay on the road in case of an emergency until the project is finished.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.