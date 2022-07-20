Richmond Hill’s gas station moratorium set to expire

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A moratorium on new gas stations is set to expire in September in Richmond Hill.

The City of Richmond Hill currently has a moratorium on building gas stations in place, which they say is in an effort to balance the development of the city with the comfort of their residents.

Richmond Hill City Councilman Steve Scholar tells me they specifically chose a gas station moratorium because of the nature of those businesses.

He says they’re open 24/7, are very busy, and can often be loud and even have a tendency to cause pollution.

However, he adds there are already plenty of places to buy gas in Richmond Hill including two new stations under construction right now.

He says the city council may consider putting a rule in place that would allow new gas stations to be built, but not within a certain distance of residential areas.

“We want our residents to have a safe and good area to live in, and not saying that’s mutually exclusive with gas stations, but we want to make sure that we’re looking out for the residents while we’re also looking out for new businesses coming into the city,” said Councilman Steve Scholar.

That moratorium is set to expire on September 7, at which point Scholar said it’ll be re-evaluated.

