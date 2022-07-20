Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Richmond Hill’s gas station moratorium set to expire

Richmond Hill’s gas station moratorium set to expire
Richmond Hill’s gas station moratorium set to expire(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A moratorium on new gas stations is set to expire in September in Richmond Hill.

The City of Richmond Hill currently has a moratorium on building gas stations in place, which they say is in an effort to balance the development of the city with the comfort of their residents.

Richmond Hill City Councilman Steve Scholar tells me they specifically chose a gas station moratorium because of the nature of those businesses.

He says they’re open 24/7, are very busy, and can often be loud and even have a tendency to cause pollution.

However, he adds there are already plenty of places to buy gas in Richmond Hill including two new stations under construction right now.

He says the city council may consider putting a rule in place that would allow new gas stations to be built, but not within a certain distance of residential areas.

“We want our residents to have a safe and good area to live in, and not saying that’s mutually exclusive with gas stations, but we want to make sure that we’re looking out for the residents while we’re also looking out for new businesses coming into the city,” said Councilman Steve Scholar.

That moratorium is set to expire on September 7, at which point Scholar said it’ll be re-evaluated.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madalyn Coulter
2 veterans, former Nine Line employees identified in murder-suicide investigation
Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states
Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
‘It’s such a shock’: Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
Hammerhead shark
‘The dorsal fin alone was as big as my leg’: Massive hammerhead shark tagged off Hilton Head coast

Latest News

Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
Georgia abortion law takes effect immediately after federal court lifts injunction
Savannah EOA Head Start
Head Start program looking for students & staff for new school year
THE News at 4:30
Savannah teens involved in neighborhood improvement initiative
THE News at 4:30
New emergency room to open for Screven County patients