Savannah State University holds Black in Business forum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five education and entrepreneurial programs are teaming up to reach aspiring business owners in the Black Community.

Hundreds are heading to the Black in Business forum on the Savannah State Campus.

There are more than 200 people signed up for this Black in Business event. There are several panelists here to speak with a goal of helping people, especially those in the Black community, get their business of the ground.

At the start of the event, four Black entrepreneurs will share their testimonies about the perks and challenges of start a business from the ground up.

Afterward, people in the audience can ask each panelist questions.

Kewaan Drayton, one of tonight’s speakers, who owns a film and theater company and is also a part of SCORE, a business mentorship program, helped put on the event.

He says Black people often have to face obstacles in starting a business and hearing from seasoned business owners can go a long way.

It’s very challenging. It was an on going grind but just with maximizing resources and just having a clear understanding as to who the people are in your community that can actually help you and help you get from the ground all the way up to just taking that first step, that was something that was big for me so it’s very important that other people understand that.”

Organizations will also provide resources for people who come out and want to start their own business.

The event goes from 6 to 8 and it is free.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.