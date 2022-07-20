Sky Cams
Savannah teens involved in neighborhood improvement initiative

By Sean Evans
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five neighborhoods are involved in the latest iteration of the neighborhood improvement initiative, including West Savannah.

“What we’ve been doing, which has been really exciting, is basically picking up litter and trash. But also helping seniors, those that are 55 and older, with things like their lawn, or light jobs like painting or removing vines off of their house,” said Pastor Marsha Buford with the West Savannah Neighborhood Organization.

There are eight teens and two adults working to improve their West Savannah neighborhood, working out of the Moses Jackson Center.

“We believe that if we can get them involved between 15 and 19 and we give them a sense of responsibility, as well as a sense of knowing that, if I can take care of my neighborhood when I’m young, I can do it when I get older,” said Pastor Buford.

And Pastor Buford says the neighborhood improvement program is more than just putting the teens to work.

“But also get some hours in training, things like communication...some knowledge of what gun violence is, and how to put some things in place that would help them not get involved in gun violence.”

Pastor Buford says the teens will continue to work until school starts.

She says they’ll likely open up after school and weekend work opportunities after that.

