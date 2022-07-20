Tattnall County students begin new school year with two new campuses

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tattnall County’s superintendent says their campuses will more closely resemble 2019 than the past few years.

“We’re going back to people being able to come in to the buildings. Parents, for conferences and such, moving through the buildings as normal,” said Dr. Gina Williams.

That includes new schools. They’re consolidating three elementary schools into two brand new campuses - North Tattnall and South Tattnall.

“The rooms are somewhat bigger in certain places. So we’re able to space out a little better. The hallways are bigger. The buildings are larger and state of the art. The media centers at those new schools are just beautiful and so large. They’ll be able to allow kids to do research and things we really weren’t able to do in the old schools.”

She says they’ll use part of their Covid relief funds to purchase school supplies for every student. She says it’s part of their plan to help students overcome the challenges of the past two plus years.

“Our goals are to find out where they are and move them where they need to be.”

Classes start August 1.

