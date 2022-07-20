Upcycle with a purpose: using plastic bags to make sleeping mats for the homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Billions of single-use plastic bags end up in waterways and landfills every year.

Hundreds of millions of people are homeless around the world. This weekend, the Savannah African Art Museum is teaming up with the Bull Street Library to fight both problems with an artistic solution.

“We have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of bags that are ready to go for this,” said Lisa Jackson with the Savannah African Art Museum.

This is the focus of an “upcycle” workshop, where you can learn how to use plastic bags to create sleeping mats for the homeless. The chance to fight two problems at once.

“We must really conserve because these plastic bags are filling up waterways and landfills so that’s one issue. That’s a big global issue. And then the other thing is to look at it locally, that this is something that can actually help with serving the homeless.”

The museum hosted a similar workshop last year after learning about the process.

“It was taught to us by an organization, MStarArts. They taught us. This is something they do and they call it the “Plarn Matters” program. So, plarn is like plastic and yarn. So we make balls of plastic yarn.”

The Bull Street Library is hosting Saturday’s workshop, aimed at tweens and teens.

“Our summer reading theme this year is oceans of possibility. So we’re focusing on that impact that preventing these bags in our waterways and landfills can have on our oceans and waterways.”

Making an impact on lives now and in the future.

“There is a Namibian proverb that says the world is not ours, the Earth is not ours. It is a treasure that is left to us to leave to generations to come.”

You can learn more about the workshop and register here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.