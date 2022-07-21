Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

1 soldier dead, 9 injured in lightning strike at Ga. base

By WRDW Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW) - As thunderstorms moved through the area, 10 soliders were injured by a lighting strike, killing one of them, at Georgia’s Fort Gordon.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Anne H. Bowman.

“It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the soldiers injured in the lightning strike this afternoon succumbed to their injuries,” said Bowman in a statement.

The identity will be released once the next of kin is notified, WRDW reports.

As thunderstorms moved through the area, the soldiers suffered injuries associated with a lightning strike at one of their training areas.

Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately, according to Bowman.

The extent of the other nine injuries sustained is currently unknown.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states
Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states
Madalyn Coulter
2 veterans, former Nine Line employees identified in murder-suicide investigation
Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style...
Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Georgia, police say
Hammerhead shark
‘The dorsal fin alone was as big as my leg’: Massive hammerhead shark tagged off Hilton Head coast
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder of wife, son

Latest News

President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more...
Biden unveils executive action plan on climate
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
Mayor Johnson responds to calls for his resignation following shooting by an SPD officer
Mayor Johnson responds to calls for his resignation following shooting by an SPD officer
Wild Heron Road Property
Georgetown residents opposed to potential housing development