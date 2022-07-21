Bananas a popular bunch MLB Draft week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Major League Baseball is going Bananas. Ten players that have taken the field in Savannah were picked up in the 2022 MLB Draft or signed as free agents this week.

Three of those players are currently on the roster.

Third-year Banana Nick Clarno (C, INF) signed with his hometown Atlanta Braves. Beau Brewer (INF/OF) was drafted in the 19th round (pick 580) by the New York Yankees, and second-year Banana Livan Reinoso (INF) signed with the LA Dodgers this week.

Wednesday was their final day in Savannah before they report to their new teams.

“I just told the guys, ‘go get another one. Go get another championship.’ It is summer ball, but the atmosphere here, that’s one of the best memories I’ll ever have was winning a championship last summer,” Clarno said.

Brewer said it is a dream come true.

“Yankees were my team, you know? My first tee-ball team I played for, so kind of a surreal moment for me, you know, you work and you spend countless hours on the field, in the classroom and the weight room working for a goal that might not even happen, and then you finally get the call, and like, to be a professional baseball player is absolutely unreal.”

Other former Savannah Bananas players picked up include:

Nate Peterson, 1-year Banana, Milwaukee Brewers (Round 8, Pick 252)

Bill Knight, 2-year Banana, Seattle Mariners (Round 10, Pick 306)

Joe Miller, 1-year Banana, Detroit Tigers (Round 11, Pick 327)

Jared Beck, 1-year Banana, Baltimore Orioles (Round 13, Pick 377)

Carson Dorsey, 1-year Banana, Texas Rangers (Round 17, Pick 499)

Jack Gowen, 1-year Banana, Miami Marlins (Round 20, Pick 592)

Davis Hare, 1-year Banana, San Francisco Giants (free agent signing)

The remaining Bananas players return to Historic Grayson Stadium Friday to host their rival, the Macon Bacon. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.