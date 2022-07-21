Sky Cams
Bulloch Co. investigators searching for leads in Maria Sorrell Road homicide case

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators in Bulloch County need your help solving a deadly shooting from the weekend.

They found a man shot on a dirt road in a rural part of the county.

Investigators say their sifting through the ballistics, forensics, and other evidence to figure out what happened on Maria Sorrell Road. But they need people to come forward - friends of the victims or anyone who saw the victim in the days leading up to this to figure out how this crime came to happen here.

Crime tape marks the area deputies found Dolan Blanchard with gunshot wounds and other injuries that took his life. Within minutes of finding him, they found a car belonging to his family on fire less than a mile from where they found him.

Investigators say the victim was 22 years old and from Sylvania. They haven’t found any link between him and that neighborhood.

“Some of what we’re trying to figure out is what would have led this victim over to Bulloch County, on this rural road, at this particular time of the night or morning,” Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Todd Hutchens said.

He says they hope to have more information in the case after an autopsy next week.

Anyone who thinks they have information about this case is asked to contact the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and you can do that anonymously by phone, online, or message them on social media.

