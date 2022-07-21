Sky Cams
Bulloch County schools preparing to see more students over the next few years

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - When more than 11,000 Bulloch County students return to school, district leaders hope they can move forward from more than two years of the pandemic.

Parents should expect to have a clean, fresh start for their students. We’re going to be excited to have everyone back. Teachers will be excited to have everyone back,” said superintendent Charles Wilson.

Superintendent Charles Wilson says they’ll return to the instructional priorities in the classroom, continuing to use instructional coaches to help teachers craft strategies for students.

“Students can be focused on learning. Teachers can be focused on the students. Back to what I would call ‘routine protocol.’”

He says one underlying concern is preparing the district’s school zones for growth, especially with the announcement of an electric car plant in adjacent Bryan County.

“We’re going to see an increase in population in this community over the next year to five years to ten years. That’s something on our radar and we know we’ll have to deal with.”

He says school staffs realize the past two years have impacted the level of learning many students achieved and this year will be about focusing on students’ academic success.

“It’s moving them forward, but at the same time getting them caught up. And it also has to be that mental ‘reset’ for all of us.”

Classes resume August 1.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

