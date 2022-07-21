Crews repairing large hole on Jones Street on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Crews on Tybee Island have been making emergency repairs on a section of Jones Avenue after the city says a manhole eroded and collapsed, leaving a massive hole.

A section of Jones Avenue right at the corner of the BP gas station is closed. There’s a sinkhole that spans the width of the two-lane road and the city said this is the second time this has happened in the same spot.

Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen says the manhole at this location connects different sewer lines throughout the city. He says these sewer lines are constantly monitored with cameras.

He says the area was damaged by water and erosion, which happens because the island is built on sand. He says they were close to being done with repairs from previous erosion when more damaged happened and the manhole collapsed further.

It then broke a water main, which made the hole grow even more. Gillen says crews have made significant repairs so far, so the gas station parking lot isn’t being affected. Jones Avenue is a golf cart route, so there is a detour that has been set up for them.

Other drivers can access Jones starting at 2nd Street. Right now, there’s metal holding up the sides of the sinkhole. Gillen says a new concrete manhole will be put in and that’s a slow process.

“They have to get around and pump the water out because the water table is so high, and they have to bypass the sewer lines that are unconnected right now. They’ll get the manhole down in there, they’ll get everything hooked back up and then they’ll get everything filled back in with a method that hopefully you won’t see that sinkhole forming in the same area again,” Gillen said.

The contractor working out here with Savannah River Utilities said before they pull out of here, they will make sure that everything is done the right way.

He says it’s not a project you can rush and so they appreciate the community’s patience. They hope to have it done in the next few days.

