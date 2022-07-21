Enhanced focus on safety this year in Montgomery County schools

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Montgomery County schools will be back in session in just over a week.

The district says they’re heading into the year with an enhanced focus on safety.

Next week, teachers will start back and then just one week after that, students in the elementary school, middle and high school will begin filling the hallways again for the 2022-2023 school year.

“It’s quiet right now, you can’t hear them running around, but by the time that bell rings on August 1 it’s exciting to see their smiling faces,” Montgomery County Elementary School Principal Eric Burns said.

“I’ve seen a lot of them over the summer whether it be at football camp or band camp but getting back in a routine is going to be huge,” Montgomery County Middle and High School Principal Dr. Scott Barrow said.

Staff in the school system say they’re looking forward to having a normal start to the school year with far less COVID-19 protocols in place.

“We’re just hoping and praying that we can get started and stay consistent. It’s going to be best for them and their education,” Barrow said.

Dr. Barrow says the plan is for all students to be back face-to-face. Masks will be optional in the classroom and on the bus.

Dr. Barrow says parents should take advantage of at-home testing. He hopes this will limit any potential spread of COVID.

“Hopefully we can have everyone here all the time, not have to worry about the quarantines and not have to worry about remote learning,” Dr. Barrow said.

Staff says there’s no scheduling changes, so the school day will look as it always has. They say, however, students may notice a few additional safety measures that faculty has spent the summer revamping.

“If they don’t feel safe, they don’t learn,” Dr. Barrow said.

New Assistant Superintendent Brian Barnhill says his primary role is safety. He breaks down what the district will have in place this year.

A full-time SRO at each campus Teachers have a “quick response” method to contact the front office in case of an emergency All school entrances and exits will be secured Receptionists will now sit behind bulletproof glass during the visitor’s check-in process Each campus will have a metal detector that’ll be used during high traffic days, at random and at sporting events The schools will regularly conduct active shooter drills

“We don’t want to overly alarm to scare kids or to make parents more afraid, but we’re going to continue to do our best to keep everyone safe,” Burns said.

Throughout the year the assistant superintendent says he will work in conjunction with GEMA and local law enforcement.

Dr. Barrow says the middle/high school also has additional mental health services being offered this year.

Over at the elementary school, Burns says they’ve seen high enrollment in their Pre-K this year. He says they almost have enough kids to open a third class. If you’re interested in signing your child up it’s not too late!

“That’s huge for our system to filter into our kindergarten and lower grades,” Burns said.

With summer dwindling down it is time to get your supplies ready and the district says they want to help you do that. Through a grant, they’re providing supplies sure to fill up your child’s backpack.

“It has enough supplies to get those kids started. Some of our parents are unable to go and get those supplies at the beginning of the school year,” Burns said.

Every student in the school district will be going home with a box full of supplies when they leave from their orientation on July 28.

