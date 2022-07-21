Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Exercise boosts women’s brain speed, study says

Study: Women's brain speed benefits from even brief spurts of exercise, more so than for men.
Study: Women's brain speed benefits from even brief spurts of exercise, more so than for men.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study focuses on the important of exercise for women’s brain health.

Researchers found the processing speed of female brains benefit from even short spurts of exercise, even more so than for a man.

The study revealed that even just 15 minutes a week of brisk walking or biking can help you think quicker and combat the delay in processing speed that comes with aging.

It also found that cognitive activities such as playing card games and reading are also helpful for processing speed for both men and women.

It was published by the American Academy of Neurology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states
Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states
Madalyn Coulter
2 veterans, former Nine Line employees identified in murder-suicide investigation
Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style...
Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Georgia, police say
Hammerhead shark
‘The dorsal fin alone was as big as my leg’: Massive hammerhead shark tagged off Hilton Head coast
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder of wife, son

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’
FILE- Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas. following the Supreme...
GOP AGs ask Google not to limit anti-abortion clinic results
Two former Trump staffers are expected to testify at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing.
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump’s 187 minutes as Capitol attacked
Bryan Co. recreation director fired after claims of sexual harassment
Bryan Co. recreation director fired after claims of sexual harassment
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
COVID-19 variant BA.5 causing more reinfections, according to CDC