Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Dog defends family from mountain lion attack

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some viewers may find the contents of this story disturbing. Authorities in Utah are looking for a mountain lion after a family dog was attacked on Wednesday. (Source: KSL, Michaelis family, CNN)
By Alex Cabrero
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some readers may find the contents of this story disturbing.

CEDAR HILLS, Utah (KSL) - Authorities in Utah are looking for a mountain lion after a family dog was attacked on Wednesday.

That dog, named Ella, was simply protecting her family.

Officials said it’s not uncommon for mountain lions to be spotted in that particular neighborhood, but an attack on humans in very rare.

Crystal Michaelis, Ella’s owner, said Ella was lying in the backyard while the kids were playing in the backyard. Suddenly, Ella became very aware they had a visitor.

“She kept looking at the kids and then quickly looking back, and she just kind of was very cautious. And my daughter thought it was very concerning,” Michaelis said.

Once the kids went inside, something happened between Ella and the mountain lion. The family didn’t know about it until they heard Ella at their door.

Michaelis said Ella had blood all over herself, and there was blood all over the patio.

The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body. Her veterinarian said all of the injuries were to the front of her body.

“Which means she never let down and stayed in that protective stance and defended it,” Michaelis said.

Ella’s family feels like she is their hero, protecting the kids with everything she had.

Ella is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states
Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states
Madalyn Coulter
2 veterans, former Nine Line employees identified in murder-suicide investigation
Samose Mays
Bryan Co. recreation director fired after claims of sexual harassment
Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style...
Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Georgia, police say
Hammerhead shark
‘The dorsal fin alone was as big as my leg’: Massive hammerhead shark tagged off Hilton Head coast

Latest News

Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business, officials say
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge
Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense seeks acquittal then rests case
Dog defends family from mountain lion attack