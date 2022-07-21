Mayor Johnson responds to calls for his resignation following shooting by an SPD officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson responded to calls for him to step down following the death of Saudi Lee.

A Savannah Police Officer shot and killed Lee last month in Carver Village.

The investigation is still in its early stages. The mayor said it was a horrible incident. He added Lee lost his life, but that is all they know at this point.

The mayor said he does not oversee the police chief and the group is screaming for reform, but they’re not a part of the solution.

“I don’t know who these individuals are....never met with them, but yet, they can call for reform only when an officer shoots somebody? Well, we need your help when young Black men are shooting young Black men.”

Mayor Johnson said the City of Savannah has already been reforming itself by banning chokeholds and strangle holds in 2020, requiring de-escalation and the use of force continuum among other programs.

He also said the group further victimized the family by stirring up the situation and when the GBI finishes their investigation, the city and district attorney’s office will deal with it from there.

