SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was shot in the leg at Waters Avenue and 38th Street in Savannah on Thursday afternoon.

According to Savannah Police, a man is has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Details are limited. Please check back for updates.

SPD is investigating a shooting at E 38th/Waters. An adult male has been transported with non life threatening injuries. No further details are available at this time. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) July 21, 2022

