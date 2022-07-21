S.C. DOT making progress on Hwy. 17 expansion project

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina commuters – work is still underway on the Highway 17 expansion project. We’re now about one year away from being able to drive on parts of the new road.

You can see huge mounds of dirt along the road. They keep adding to these so eventually it settles down and in about one year – they will pave it over.

Last week at the construction site they got nearly 10 inches of rain. But the South Carolina Department of Transportation says there are other things they can be working on during that time. That is why they were able to get the new traffic signals installed at the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 315.

Also, installing the drainage system to give the rainwater a place to go so it does not flood the roads.

While rain is expected in the south in the summer, the DOT says the project is still on time. It is just a long process when working with the marshy landscape.

“Be patient, it is going to require 12 months for that soil to settle so please be patient with us, if you don’t see any construction out there is settlement going on so it doesn’t require any human contact,” said Pete Poore, S.C. DOT Communications Director.

The southbound lanes are almost done, one year from now, you will be able to drive in these lanes. Then they will start on the northbound side which will also take time before the final project is complete in 2025.

New traffic signal

There is now a new traffic light at this intersection which means you will have to be prepared to stop when traveling along Highway 17 northbound and southbound.

Discussions about how to improve this intersection go back to public sessions in 2010. And just a few days ago, the newest addition with the traffic signal.

It is part of the expansion project along Highway 17. Eventually the intersection will have even more updates to eventually have a three phase signal with southbound Highway 17 set as a continuous green and an acceleration lane for turning left off of South Carolina 315 onto Highway 17.

Until that can be complete, the Jasper County Administrator is happy to have the new lights in place for the first phase of the updates to the intersection.

“I know it has been a long time coming but standing here watching it, seems to be operating well, we ask again for everyone’s patience. The main complaints I got were stacking traffic on southbound 315 trying to go south on 17 that seems to be alleviated with this initial project,” said Jasper County Administrator Andrew Fulghum.

He says so far, he has not heard any complaints about the new intersection in the first few days.

But remember if you are driving in the area, be prepared for some more slow downs and stopping at this intersection of Highway 17 and 315.

