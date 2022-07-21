Tybee Island first responders to hold community safety meeting

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - First responders out on Tybee Island are holding a community safety meeting Thursday night and they want everyone to take part.

Fire Chief Jeremy Kendrick says the meeting is all about building up the community. It will focus on hurricane preparedness and active shooter scenarios.

He says they will discuss things like how to plan for an evacuation and what things to pack in a preparedness kit. They will also be educated on the impacts of storm surge.

Also, in the wake of recent mass shootings, Kendrick says they will discuss what residents and business owners can do in the case of an active shooter and what signs they can look for.

If people show interest at the meeting tonight, he says the city will offer active shooter classes.

“We really want people to see and come and listen and ask questions. We’re going to have handouts and fliers, stuff like that because we really want to make sure that we get the message across to everyone.”

The meeting will be held at council chambers from 7 to 9 p.m.

