‘You can stand under my umbrella,’ because you’ll need one this afternoon ☂️

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our day starts out with many of us waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s, so it won’t be quite as comfortable as Wednesday morning. Temperatures grow warmer on Thursday with afternoon highs in the lower 90s, closer to average for the middle of July.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 0.5′ 9:19AM I 7.4′ 3:37PM I 1.4′ 10:06PM

Showers and strong thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon ahead of a front pushing closer to the region. The biggest threat is for isolated damaging wind, but these storms will also have the capability of producing torrential rainfall.

Marine forecast: Not a bad beach/boating day, just a bit breezy with a southwesterly wind of 10-15 miles per hour around. Waves will be around 2 to 3 feet. Showers and storms will be around in the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s. The UV index will be in the very high category, so don’t forget to apply and reapply sunscreen! Heat index values will be as high as 105 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible Friday afternoon into the evening with highs in the low to mid 90s. An isolated stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out.

Hot and humid weather extends into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s along with afternoon showers and storms forming along the sea breeze.

Tropical Update:

The tropics are quiet, with no development expected over the next five days.

