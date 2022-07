SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are on the scene of a shooting at Westlake Apartments.

According to Lt. Chisholm, one person was shot at 8:24 p.m. Thursday night.

Police said the victim suffered minor injures and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

