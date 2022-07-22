Sky Cams
11th Annual Savannah AMBUCS Bowlapalooza kicks off

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 11th Annual Bowlapalooza kicking off tonight in Savannah.

The event signals the start of fundraising season for the organization.

Each year, Savannah Ambucs pulls together a roster of “celebrity bowlers” to raise money for those facing mobility and independence challenges in our community.

WTOC’s very own Mariah Congedo will hit the lanes this year!

“I just love being a part of the community so I wanted to be able to help in anyway I could. I’ve actually been part of these before and kind of assisted other people in their efforts and I saw how much of an impact its made for those people who really need it the most. So, I just wanted to be a part of it because its really fun, its exciting, and its doing something good in the community that I get to work in,” said Mariah.

Mariah and the other celebrity bowlers only have a few months to raise money.

To donate, click here.

