Afternoon rain could bring damaging wind, torrential rainfall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our day starts out with many of us waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s Temperatures grow warmer on Friday with afternoon highs in the lower 90s, right on target for this time of the year.

Friday Tybee Tides: 6.0′ 3:56AM I 0.5′ 10:10AM I 7.0′ 4:26PM

Showers and strong thunderstorms are possible again Friday afternoon. The severe threat is limited, but the biggest threat is for isolated damaging wind. These storms will also have the capability of producing torrential rainfall.

Marine forecast: Not a bad beach/boating day, just a bit breezy with a southwesterly wind of 10-15 miles per hour around. Waves will be around 2 to 3 feet. Showers and storms will be around in the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s. The UV index will be in the extreme category, so don’t forget to apply and reapply sunscreen! Heat index values will be as high as 105 degrees.

Warm weather and active afternoons continue this weekend. Highs will top out near 90 degrees along with afternoon showers and storms forming along the sea breeze. The first half of next week doesn’t look quite as damp, with highs back in the low to mid 90s.

Tropical Update:

The tropics are quiet, with no development expected over the next five days.

