Bed race tradition continues at Beaufort Water Festival

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Water Festival only has a few days left but there are big events like the parade and commodore’s ball still on the schedule.

The bed race is Thursday and it’s a long-standing tradition at the festival.

This is the 66th annual water festival and organizers say the bed race is one of its longest running events.

“The bed race is a long-standing tradition within water festival, it brings the community together. It’s similar to a parade where we have everybody lined up, but they’ve all got water guns or water balloons and as the beds go down, they’re getting doused. So, this year we actually have a lot more beds than we had last year. Last year we ran five beds and this year we have eight,” Beaufort Water Festival Sports Director Walter Gay said.

