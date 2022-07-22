Bulloch Co. woman hoping to establish boarding school in Uganda

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A young woman from Bulloch County has been helping young lives in Africa for years.

She works as a missionary and is now looking to establish a boarding school in the community to further help kids.

To see the plans and hear the vision, it sounds like something an international organization would start - not a young lady from Bulloch County farm country and a host of hometown supporters.

Cierra Crowe graduated high school in 2015 and went to Uganda as a missionary the same year. She spends her time teaching the Bible to students and ministering to their families.

“Since back when I was growing up, I always had a desire to help people, love people, and share the Gospel with them,” Crowe said.

To help cover her expenses, she formed a non-profit group Delight in the Lord Ministries, with a local board of directors. Together, they raise the funds to cover her expenses in Uganda.

Now, they’ve purchased 17 acres in Uganda for Cierra to establish a boarding school to help teach students more. But also, to meet their spiritual, medical, and emotional needs too. Board members say Cierra has widespread heartfelt support in her hometown community.

“We had a recent event and we had someone donate $4 and someone who donated $2,500. They heard the same message. People give as they cane,” board member Joy Waters said.

Construction for everything would cost nearly $1 million. While it sounds unrealistic to some, Cierra says it’s just the next step in what’s been a series of miracles so far.

She says they’ll wait on construction until the money arrives.

