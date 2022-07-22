Sky Cams
‘Chasing the Light: The Gruesome Art of Becoming Unbreakable’

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Georgia man was on the rise to his career as a professional actor.

But after a tragic accident, his dreams were ripped away.

However, life took a turn for the better and he has written an inspiring novel to tell his story.

Cesar Perez, author of a new book called “Chasing the Light: The Gruesome Art of Becoming Unbreakable,” and a former member of our WTOC family, stopped by Morning Break to talk about his book.

