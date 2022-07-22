Sky Cams
Chatham County Manager Lee Smith suspended with pay

Chatham County Manager Lee Smith
Chatham County Manager Lee Smith(Chatham County)
By Sean Evans
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Manager Lee Smith has been suspended, with pay, according to 6th District County Commissioner Aaron “Adot” Whitely.

Whitely said he received notice from County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis on Tuesday that Ellis made the decision to suspend Smith.

No reason was given, but Whitely said “I’m in support of his judgement. I trust his judgement at this point. I don’t know why, so I can’t say I support him suspending him, because I don’t know why he did it.”

Whitely said, “The chairman did reach out to me and expressed that he felt this was necessary, and he would go into greater detail when he had the opportunity to.”

Whitley said he doesn’t believe the suspension is related to ongoing Local Option Sales Tax negotiations between Chatham County and the municipalities.

Whitely added he also doesn’t think Chairman Ellis would suspend Smith unless it was serious. WTOC asked Commissioner Whitely if he had observed or heard of any issues involving Smith that would lead to a suspension, Whitely declined to comment.

WTOC reached out to Chairman Ellis for comment, and we’re waiting for a response.

