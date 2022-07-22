Clear bookbags part of new rules at Evans County schools

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County students are gearing up for the first day of school on Aug. 2.

But with security top of mind, students can expect some changes that school leaders say will keep them safe.

As Evans County schools prepare to welcome students back, it’s what will be on the backs of students that will look different this year. The school system will require all students to use clear bookbags this year.

The decision is in response to recent school shootings elsewhere, says Superintendent Dr. Martin Waters.

“We realize it’s an inconvenience, and really, it’s an inconvenience for the school district and school administrators to have to enforce that. We want to make sure that we’re staying proactive in doing everything we can to hopefully prevent anything from happening,” Waters said.

School officials say the district will use money from the federal CARES Act to buy clear backpacks and other supplies for students.

It’s a move that some Evans County parents say will help address security issues.

“Any parent would be worried with everything that’s going on. So yeah, I do have some concerns, but I’m trusting that they have stuff put in place to protect our kids,” 6th grade parent Leura Nunnally said.

A new ID verification system will also be implemented in schools as an added security check for visitors.

And like other districts in the state, Evans County is adjusting bus routes over driver shortages.

“There’ll be a few changes at the elementary school, may have to double route one route at the high school, but we hope that those will be minor changes,” Waters said.

And as far as COVID concerns, he says health clinics and testing will continue as the schools ramp up sanitation efforts.

“Just pray that we have a COVID free year,” Waters said.

To get more info, Evans County schools is hosting a Back-to-School bash on July 30 at Claxton Middle School from 8-10 a.m.

The school system also has a new online information site.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.