Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

FEC complaint dismissed against Rep. Carter’s ad around All-Star Game

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A political ad that dates back to the 2021 MLB All Star Game did not violate campaign finance rules, according to the Federal Election Commission.

It’s been almost a year since the Democratic Party of Georgia filed a complaint against First District Congressman Buddy Carter over the ad. The ad focused on the decision to move the All Star game out of Atlanta after Governor Brian Kemp signed an election reform plan into law.

But it wasn’t the content of the ad that was the source of the complaint.

It was over where the ad ran, and the money spent to buy airtime. In their complaint, the Democratic Party claimed Carter violated federal rules by not updating his campaign status.

They argued because the ad ran outside of the First District, Carter should have updated his candidate designation to one for a statewide office to be in line with federal campaign spending laws.

This week, the FEC says “there is no reason to believe” that Carter or his campaign violated the law. Representative Carter’s re-election campaign sent WTOC a copy of the response, showing the FEC considers this complaint closed.

The Republican is running to keep his seat in Congress right now. He’ll face Democrat Wade Herring when the polls open for the general election in November.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after one killed, one injured in shooting on Robinson Circle
Mayor Johnson responds to calls for his resignation following shooting by an SPD officer
Mayor Johnson responds to calls for his resignation following shooting by an SPD officer
Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states
Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states
Source: WTOC
1 person injured in shooting at Westlake Apartments
A guide for renters: why prices are so high around Savannah, and where to look
Renter’s Guide: Why prices are so high around Savannah and where to look

Latest News

Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
Georgia abortion law takes effect immediately | Federal court lifts injunction
abortion pill protest
Legal battles begin over abortion pill as several states move to restrict or ban abortion
Adam Kinzinger quote
Illinois congressman leads “final” January 6th Committee hearing focusing on Donald Trump
Governor Kristi Noem is running an as part of her re-election campaign, but that ad is airing...
Gov. Kristi Noem airs ads beyond South Dakota state lines