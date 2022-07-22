New courses coming this school year in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County students will be back in the classroom on Aug. 2, and school officials say they’re excited to start the new year.

Schools look empty now, but in less than a week and a half, it will be full of students for face-to-face instruction.

“We’re very excited about that, especially our teachers. They like being able to see them in the classroom. It’s so much easier to work with them when they can see them in the desk in front of them,” said Cathy Lane, who works public relations with the Liberty County School System.

The district has several new courses, including piloting a new engineering program for middle school students.

“Our middle school students from Midway Middle are going to be transported to our career academy for this new engineering course to get them ready and thinking about what they’re going to do in life and get them ready for their high school years,” Lane said.

Another thing Lane says is top of mind for parents this year is school safety.

“People can only get in if they’re buzzed in. We have cameras in our schools. Lots of security things in place for the safety of our students,” she said.

Lane says the district is looking forward to what she calls a normal year.

“The students can get together and do things, and work on projects and stuff like that. Stuff we’ve really had a rough time with over the past few years. We’re really looking forward to that collaboration in our classrooms and in our schools,” Lane said.

Open houses are scheduled for Friday, July 29 and Monday, Aug. 1.

If you’re looking for more information on that or how to register a new student, please click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.