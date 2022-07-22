New K9 officer for the Statesboro Police Department

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The retirement of a police dog in Statesboro garnered huge reaction on social media.

Statesboro police welcome a new K9 this week.

Coworkers of Statesboro PD’s newest officer say she has been shoes to fill, or paw prints to fill at least. K9 Harley reported for duty this week to the department.

The solid-black German Sheppard is trained in drug detection and tracking. Harley and handler Cpl. Kyle Briley will train together until they can earn certification.

“I think the working relationship can be like other kinds of relationships. You bond at first, then you continue to grow that bond. It can take from a month up to a year,” Cpl. Briley said.

They’re already introducing here to the social following of the Georgia Police K9 Foundation, of which Briley is a co-founder. Many already know her as Rio’s successor.

Talk about a social influencer, Rio’s retirement video has been viewed 120 million times on the foundation’s different platforms.

Does Harley become that famous? We’ll see.

