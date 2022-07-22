Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

New K9 officer for the Statesboro Police Department

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The retirement of a police dog in Statesboro garnered huge reaction on social media.

Statesboro police welcome a new K9 this week.

Coworkers of Statesboro PD’s newest officer say she has been shoes to fill, or paw prints to fill at least. K9 Harley reported for duty this week to the department.

The solid-black German Sheppard is trained in drug detection and tracking. Harley and handler Cpl. Kyle Briley will train together until they can earn certification.

“I think the working relationship can be like other kinds of relationships. You bond at first, then you continue to grow that bond. It can take from a month up to a year,” Cpl. Briley said.

They’re already introducing here to the social following of the Georgia Police K9 Foundation, of which Briley is a co-founder. Many already know her as Rio’s successor.

Talk about a social influencer, Rio’s retirement video has been viewed 120 million times on the foundation’s different platforms.

Does Harley become that famous? We’ll see.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after one killed, one injured in shooting on Robinson Circle
Mayor Johnson responds to calls for his resignation following shooting by an SPD officer
Mayor Johnson responds to calls for his resignation following shooting by an SPD officer
Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states
Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states
A guide for renters: why prices are so high around Savannah, and where to look
Renter’s Guide: Why prices are so high around Savannah and where to look
Source: WTOC
1 person injured in shooting at Westlake Apartments

Latest News

New K9 officer for the Statesboro Police Department
New K9 officer for the Statesboro Police Department
*
Bulloch Co. woman hoping to establish boarding school in Uganda
THE News at 11
11th Annual Savannah AMBUCS Bowlapalooza kicks off
11th Annual Savannah AMBUCS Bowlapalooza kicks off
11th Annual Savannah AMBUCS Bowlapalooza kicks off