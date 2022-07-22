One year since Enmarket Arena received its name

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ve probably been to a show or heard of some big names coming to Savannah because of the Enmarket Arena.

“Savannah’s most expensive, largest municipal project ever,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

It’s officially one year since the arena got its name.

“So far it’s been pretty lit,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

The arena has sold approximately $175,000 tickets at more than 60 shows since it opened five months ago.

“I started this process many years ago as an alderman and to end it as mayor was exciting but it was more important that the community stuck with it when we didn’t think it was gonna happen.”

Mayor Johnson says the investment by Enmarket in partnership with Oak View Group helped subsidize the cost of the arena and save taxpayer’s money.

“Every major city has an arena named for something and it’s not because you like the name it’s because there’s money being generated by the use of its name.”

520 Wings is one business generating more money because of the it...right inside those doors

“We’ve had a lot of people that will come in and say ‘hey we had your wings at the Enmarket Arena,” said Shayla Carter, the general manager at 520 Wings.

It’s an opportunity the restaurant with other locations in Savannah and Hinesville doesn’t take lightly.

“It’s almost like we’ve left the city. You know once we’re in the arena who’s to say we can’t be in another arena. I’m speaking that into existence,” said Carter.

And they say they never really know what to expect but they’re always prepared for a show.

“It’s almost like another restaurant so as far this extra income with the sold out shows, they allow us to bring the food truck out so it’s double money.”

It’s a profit, a staple, for local businesses like 520 and the City of Savannah for years and years to come.

“No longer will great performers pass Savannah by to go to Jacksonville or Columbia or Charlotte or Atlanta. They can do what they do right here in savannah,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

The arena has been a hub for graduations and in just a few more months, it will also be the home of the city’s hockey team, the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.