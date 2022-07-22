Sky Cams
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a shopping center in Hinesville.

According to the Hinesville Police Department, a man shot a woman and then shot himself. Both have died.

A witness at the scene said a woman in a vehicle was being chased by a man in a pickup. The woman parked at the shopping center and ran into a business with the man chasing her and firing shots.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Special Reaction Team went into the business and found the bodies in the back.

