Two dead after apparent murder-suicide at shopping center in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a shopping center in Hinesville.

According to the Hinesville Police Department, a man shot a woman and then shot himself. Both have died.

A witness at the scene said a woman in a vehicle was being chased by a man in a pickup. The woman parked at the shopping center and ran into a business with the man chasing her and firing shots.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Special Reaction Team went into the business and found the bodies in the back.

