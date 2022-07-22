Sky Cams
WTOC to go off-air during scheduled maintenance this weekend

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This is an important WTOC Programming Message. Just after midnight on Saturday, WTOC will be off the air for scheduled maintenance.

WTOC will return back on the air Sunday morning at approximately 5:00 am.

This programming message includes WTOC and all of these WTOC channels including WTOC, Bounce, Circle, Grit, Ion and Ion Mysteries.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

