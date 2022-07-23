Atlanta native Malik Willis signs four-year deal with Tennessee Titans
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta native and former Roswell High School graduate Malik Willis reportedly signed a four-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL.com.
Willis was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.
The former Roswell standout quarterback will provide depth behind veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
