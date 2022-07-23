Sky Cams
‘Georgia Votes’ Coordinated Campaign opens new field office in Savannah
By Shea Schrader
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Democrats have opened a new office with the hopes of reaching coastal Georgians.

The “Georgia Votes” Coordinated Campaign opened up their new field office Saturday which is in Savannah off of Ogeechee Road.

Several candidates in upcoming elections were there to celebrate, including Wade Herring, Edna Jackson, and Marcus Thompson.

The field office will primarily be used to get in touch with voters which local Democratic candidates say is crucial in the upcoming election.

“A big part of what this is about is voter turnout. So folks, if you want to change our country, you have to go vote. But the field office will help encourage that vote. Calling, knocking on doors, handing out literature,” Democratic Candidate for U.S. House Wade Herring said.

“Everybody here we know is going to vote. What we need is for everybody here to connect with people that they may or may not know is going to vote. Essentially, the bottom line is, we need to touch people that feel forgotten,” Democratic Candidate for Georgia House, District 164 Marcus Thompson said.

This fall, Georgians will elect one person the United States Senate a race including incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

All 14 of Georgia’s US House of Representatives seats are up for election.

The seat of the Governor of Georgia is also up for grabs- which is currently held by Republican Brian Kemp.

Election day is Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

